Suspect fleeing Michigan police kills teen, wounds 5 others in 4-car pileup

A 13-year-old suburban Detroit girl has died and five other people have been hurt in a multi-vehicle crash caused by a driver who was fleeing police, authorities said.

Walled Lake police officers were pursuing a Jeep Gladiator Wednesday evening when its driver ran a red light and struck a Honda Fit and Chevrolet Equinox. The Honda then struck a Cadillac STX, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Paramedics pulled the 13-year-old Commerce Township girl from the Honda. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her 10-year-old sister was thrown from the Honda by the impact of the crash. She was in critical condition at a hospital. Their 51-year-old mother was driving and was in serious condition.

It was not immediately known if they were wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 43-year-old driver of the Chevrolet and a 10-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts. The 58-year-old driver of the Cadillac also was wearing a seatbelt. They were treated at a hospital Wednesday night and released.

Two people inside the Jeep ran away. No arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office did not release further details about the police chase.

Walled Lake police requested the sheriff’s office to investigate the crash.

Walled Lake is 35 miles northwest of Detroit.