Suspect in attack that killed tourist in Paris reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’

A suspect has been arrested after killing one person and injuring another in an ambush attack near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday, according to a post by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on X.

“The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One deceased person and one injured person treated by the Paris Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area,” Darmanin posted.

The suspect allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” the AFP reported, citing a source, but Fox News Digital could not confirm it.

An investigation is ongoing and police have asked the public to avoid the area.