Suspect in custody after stealing Salvation Army truck that provides help to those in need in DC

A suspect is in custody after officers in Washington D.C. recover a stolen truck from the Salvation Army that provides hot meals to those in need, according to Fox 5 Washington D.C.

According to the organization, the “Grate Patrol Canteen”, which provides hot meals to hundreds in need every night in D.C., was stolen late Saturday.

A Salvation Army spokesperson told Fox 5 that the Grate Patrol Canteen is a year-round service that is a critical community resource, the Salvation Army runs on top of the holiday assistance programs.

This mobile service has been up and running for nearly 40 years and the only night they did not serve meals was on Jan. 6, due to safety concerns, according to the organization.

As police searched for the stolen truck, the Salvation Army used a minivan to deliver food to those in need, but it was only able to provide cold meals.

“It saddens our hearts that someone would get to a point where they felt the need to do that, but we want to make sure we are maintaining hope and joy for people in need,” Major Todd Mason of the Salvation Army said. “So, whether it’s through our Angel Tree program that we are doing for Christmas or replacing our Grate Patrol vehicle to be able to feed people each evening, we are going to keep that spirit of hope and joy.”

According to Fox 5, a viewer spotted the truck in front of a Marriott Hotel and confirmed the license plate on the truck matched the stolen one police were searching for.

A police spokesperson said that a person of interest is in custody and has been charged with receiving stolen goods.

