Suspect in deadly stabbing of poet caught on camera in police custody

A teenager was taken into custody Thursday for the unprovoked stabbing death of New York City poet and activist Ryan Carson in front of his terrified girlfriend after the couple left a wedding on Long Island, police said.

Brian Dowling, 18, who had worked at a local high school, was allegedly captured on surveillance footage randomly targeting Carson, 32, and his girlfriend Claudia Morales, according to a law-enforcement source.

The couple was sitting on a bus stop bench Oct. 2 at the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard in Brooklyn chatting a little before 4 a.m. when the man strolled by them and started kicking over a row of scooters.

The footage shows the couple starting to walk in the direction of the suspect, who turns around and yells “What the f— are you looking at?”

Carson can be heard softly replying that he was not looking at anything, as he steps between the crazed stranger and his girlfriend.

“I’ll kill you!” the unhinged man seethes, as Carson holds up his hand and says “Chill! Chill!” The man pulls a knife and pursues Carson, who tumbles over the bench he had just been sitting on. The man stabs him three times.

The knife-wielding madman rushes at Morales, spits on her then turns back to Carson and kicks him as he lies curled up on the sidewalk. The suspect’s girlfriend suddenly appears in the frame and says “I’m so sorry.”

Morales kneels next to Carson as she calls 911.

Morales later told police that the suspect tossed the knife on a pile of trash and then retrieved it before fleeing, according to sources.

Carson was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was declared dead at 4:18 a.m.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters Wednesday at a press conference on city crime stats that they had identified the suspect but did not release his name.

“The knife pierces Mr. Carson’s heart, causing his death,” Kenny said. “As Mr. Carson lay dying on the sidewalk, the male with the knife kicks him in the chest, threatens to stab the woman companion and spits in her face.”

The beloved community activist moved to New York City from Boston in 2010 to attend Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.

Most recently he worked as a senior solid waste campaign manager at the New York Public Interest Research Group, according to his LinkedIn.

Prior to that, he worked as the executive director of NO OD NY, which he founded to come up with policy solutions to address the crisis of overdose deaths.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 800 577 TIPS.