Suspect in Los Angeles sexual assault of teen girl arrested after kidnapping caught on video, police say

An arrest has been made following the release of security footage showing a man forcefully walking a teenage girl before she was sexually assaulted in a Los Angeles bathroom, police said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News an arrest has been made but could not confirm if the suspect seen on camera was the person in police custody.

The incident occurred Tuesday at a park in the El Sereno neighborhood.

Authorities said the 14-year-old was approached by a man and threatened with a weapon. She was then forced into a bathroom where the sexual assault took place, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Security footage released by the LAPD appears to show a suspect with his arm around the teen as he forcefully walks her down a street. The grainy footage then zooms in to capture the suspect’s face.

Authorities said detectives needed to take several steps before the suspect is booked into jail and more information could be released.