Suspect in stolen ambulance leads Florida deputies on chase back to sheriff’s office

A Florida man took a wrong turn during a police pursuit of a stolen ambulance and ended up right where deputies wanted him – on their front lawn.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley Williams, 35, is accused of grand theft and fleeing and eluding after the incident that unfolded Saturday night in Columbia County.

Just before midnight, a deputy was assisting EMS with a person who was allegedly experiencing an “altered mental state” and possibly under the influence of drugs, according to the press release.

Deputies said that Williams managed to gain access to the ambulance and took off with the vehicle, leading deputies on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, deputies said Williams drove the stolen ambulance to the entrance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center, driving it up onto the front lawn and stopped near the main entrance, according to the press release.

“It’s not every day a pursuit ends at our front door,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter.” This just goes to show that we never know what we will encounter from one moment to the next. I’m glad nobody was hurt, and the suspect was not able to pose a greater risk to our community.”

According to deputies, there was only minor cosmetic damage to the lawn, but there was luckily no damage to the sheriff’s office property.

Williams was taken into custody before being admitted to a local hospital for further evaluation as charges are being filed and referred to the State Attorney’s Office.