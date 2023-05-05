Suspect nabbed in female hiker’s death, Uber seeks AI riders and more top headlines
‘BLEW DOWN THE DOOR’ – Police arrest suspect after young hiker found dead on desert trail with ‘trauma to her body.’ Continue reading …
ANALYZING PATTERNS – Uber seeks patent to ‘pre-match’ riders and drivers using AI. Continue reading …
OFFICER ENCOUNTER – Quadruple-murder suspect seen pushing back on cop during traffic stop. Continue reading …
SHE’S ‘NO DIANA’ – King Charles and Camilla’s love story: How she went from mistress to queen. Continue reading …
SLAP IN THE FACE – Corporations are helping Mulvaney and trans movement replace women. Continue reading …
–
TECH STATUTE? – Democrat seeks to regulate AI-generated campaign ads after GOP video depicts dystopian Biden victory in 2024. Continue reading …
SCATHING COMEBACK – Witness flips script on Senate Dem with reference to all-White private beach club. Continue reading …
PRONOUN PROTEST – Demonstrators flood DeSantis’ office after Florida Republicans pass sweeping education bill. Continue reading …
MIGRANT ASSIST – White House ‘grateful’ to Mexico for agreeing to help with feared post-Title 42 migrant surge. Continue reading …
GHOST TOWN – Red Sox fans snub Bud Light at Fenway Park in viral video. Continue reading …
HARM, NOT HELP – Navy’s drag queen envoy will hurt already shrinking recruitment: GOP senator-retired Army officer. Continue reading …
‘NOT THAT DEMOCRATIC’ – Joe Rogan denounces DNC for not having Biden debate in primaries. Continue reading …
‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ – Senators Tom Cotton, Chris Murphy, others propose complete ban of social media for kids. Continue reading …
SHORT QUESTIONS – Find out what’s on Harold Ford’s bucket list — and what he thinks every manager should ask in a job interview. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – People were scared and trapped in an underground subway tin can with this guy. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Intel officials worked on behalf of the Biden campaign to spread disinformation. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – The way the media are covering this case, you’d think the hero is the career criminal. Continue reading …
NIGHTMARE MONTH – Bud Light’s polarizing pact with Dylan Mulvaney among biggest social media gaffes ever, industry guru says. Continue reading …
BROTHERS’ BATTLE – Coronation of King Charles overshadowed by Prince Harry and Prince Willliam’s feud. Continue reading …
‘STUNNED’ – Mother of deputy killed in crash blasts Soros DA for not prosecuting. Continue reading …
DANGEROUS RISKS – Teens are turning to ‘My AI’ for mental health support — which doctors warn against. Continue reading …
WATCH: ARRIVING IN STYLE: A student drove a WWII Army tank to his high school prom in Camas, Washington. See the video! See video …
WATCH: Should the government regulate AI? Americans weigh in. See video …
WATCH: Alleged Putin assassination attempt is ‘false flag operation’: Lt. Gen Keith Kellogg. See video …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.