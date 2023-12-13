Suspected crime ring uses garage door hack to steal French bulldog puppy: police

A series of homes in southern New Jersey were targeted by thieves, including suspects who used a garage door key fob to steal a French bulldog puppy, according to police.

“These actors are using garage door openers to gain access to residents’ homes,” the Linwood Police Department said in a statement this week.

“We must stress the importance of locking not only your vehicles but also your exterior doors to your home and removing the garage door openers if possible. All interior doors between your garage and home should be locked as well.”

Police in Linwood, which is located along New Jersey’s southern coast near Ocean City, say thieves broke into a home early Sunday morning with a garage door fob and stole a family’s French bulldog puppy.

AS MORE FRENCH BULLDOGS ARE STOLEN, PET LOVERS WANT TO KNOW: WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THIS BREED?

The puppy was missing until Tuesday afternoon, when police provided an update that the unnamed pup was back with its family.

Police said the incident was likely tied to a larger group of suspects carrying out burglaries across townships in Atlantic County.

FRENCH BULLDOG STOLEN AT GUNPOINT IN FLORIDA, POLICE SAY

“During the early morning hours of Sunday, 12/10/2023, the City of Linwood along with numerous other neighboring communities experienced numerous motor vehicle thefts and car burglaries,” Linwood Police said.

Two vehicles stolen during the burglaries were recovered, according to police.

FRENCH BULLDOG OWNERS ARE AFRAID FOR THEIR DOGS AFTER HIGH PROFILE DOGNAPPING

Reports of French bulldogs being stolen have been on the rise in recent years, with many pointing to their high value as a reason for the thefts. Frenchies were the second most popular dog breed in the U.S. in 2020 and cost between $1,500 to $4,500.

A pair of French bulldogs named Peanut and Bubby were reportedly stolen from another South Jersey town in October, according to the Courier Post. While in California, a dozen Frenchies worth a combined $100,000 were stolen from a pet store in Gardena last month, Fox 11 reported.

In Washington, D.C., last month, three other French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint while out for a walk with their owner.

“If you choose not to sell me the dogs, whoever has them…they’re good dogs. They’re good, loving, friendly dogs. They’re not vicious or, like, annoying or barkers. My dogs are trained really well, good temperaments. Please provide a good home. That’s all I want for them at the end of the day,” the owner of the Washington, D.C., dogs told Fox 5 following the heartbreaking theft.

ARMED SUSPECTS STEAL 3 FRENCH BULLDOGS WHILE ON WALK IN DC: POLICE

Singer Lady Gaga even faced widespread news coverage in 2021 when her dog walker was shot and two of her three French bulldogs were stolen. They were later returned.

Officials in Linwood are asking members of the public to come forward with any tips they may have on the burglaries and theft.