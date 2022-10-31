Suspected gang violence hits London in residential area shootout

Two men in London were left dead after a suspected gang-related gun fight broke out on the streets of a residential neighborhood.

“I am shocked and saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two young men who have tragically lost their lives. This incident will cause a great deal of concern throughout the local community and across London,” Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove of the Central South Command Unit for the Metropolitan Police said, according to Sky News.

Armed police responded to the Brixton district of South London Sunday evening just ahead of 8 p.m. local time after gunshots rang out, the Sun reported.

Detectives say that two cars were driving in the Railton Road area before one of the cars collided with a moped. That car also hit some parked cars on the street.

An armed man then allegedly got out of the second car and pursued a man driving the car involved in the collision, according to Sky News on Monday.

Roughly a dozen gunshots were heard by witnesses, according to the BBC. The shooting has been described as a suspected “gang” rivalry incident by British media.

The man from the car involved in the crash was shot and died at the scene.

The man on the moped, who was reportedly a delivery driver on his last run of the evening, also died at the scene. He was described as an “innocent” bystander who got caught in the violence, the Sun reported.

“I’ve got a teenage son. He came in at 1900 [7 p.m.] yesterday and I was thinking, ‘what if I gave him another hour to stay out?,’” one area resident told the BBC.

“It makes me scared, I have anxiety all the time. I don’t really want to let him out but at the same time you have to let them make their own choices and be their own person.”

Roads in the area have been shut down as police continue investigating the incident.

“I would urge anyone with any information, however small, to come forward to help bring whoever is responsible to justice,” Wingrove said.

The shooting comes after a triple shooting in East London last week that left two men dead and a series of shootings in the city in July that left three other men dead, the BBC reported.