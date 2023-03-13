Suspected Missouri cop killer arrested after standoff

A man suspected of killing a Missouri police officer and injuring another over the weekend was taken into custody Monday following a standoff with authorities.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, was identified as the suspected gunman who shot and Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith outside a store Sunday night.

A source told KMOV-TV one of the offers was shot in the head, and the other in the chest. Both were flown to a hospital. Griffith died at the hospital. The other officer, who has not been identified, was in stable condition.

On Monday, authorities went to a home where they set up a perimeter and tried to contact the suspect, police said.

Simpson came out of the home around 2 p.m. and was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team.

Simpson reportedly has a long criminal history, dating back to 2004 with several current pending cases. He has allegedly been on the run from authorities since April 2022.