Suspected Missouri dog-collar kidnapping rapist may have more victims

The Missouri man accused of holding a woman hostage in his basement for a month until she escaped and begged neighbors for help wearing “latex lingerie” and a padlocked metal dog collar is under investigation for more potential crimes, according to authorities.

Police arrested 39-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr. of Excelsior Springs last week on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault after allegedly holding a woman in a dungeon-like chamber in his basement for weeks. He was arraigned Tuesday.

“We are actively investigating this as a kidnapping and rape case and as we do, we will look for evidence of any and all additional crimes,” Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “Numerous items have been recovered from the residence and the process of examining and evaluating those items is underway. Since this is still an active investigation, we do not have any further information that we can provide.”

As investigators continue to dig into the circumstances, they are publicly knocking down rumors and “gossip.”

“There are rumors on social media that there are additional deceased victims. There is NO EVIDENCE of that at this time,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting in the investigation, said in a Facebook post.

On a page under Haslett’s name, commenters were actively debating a possible serial killer targeting young women in the community Wednesday.

However, the Kansas City Star reported that the one victim’s statements to investigators raised suspicions that there may be additional women hurt or in danger.

The newspaper also reported that since Haslett’s arrest, police have carried large bags of evidence from the ranch-style home. They’ve used a cadaver dog — which can track the missing or dead — to examine the yard and Haslett’s truck.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

As for the woman who escaped, according to court documents, Haslett “picked her up on Prospect in Kansas City” early last month, roughly 30 miles away from his Excelsior Springs home. He allegedly kept her handcuffed and shackled by the ankles until she managed to escape while he was bringing his child to school.

She told investigators he repeatedly raped her and whipped her throughout the ordeal, according to the affidavit.

A judge found Haslett indigent Tuesday and assigned the public defender’s office to the case. He was being held on $500,000 bond. If Haslett posts bond, he would be banned from contacting the victim and possessing any weapons. He would also have to wear a GPS monitor.

“Just remember not everything you read on social media or on the internet is true,” the sheriff’s office said in another statement.

Authorities also urged the public to be patient as the investigation remains active.

“You can show your support by keeping the rumor mill to a minimum and respecting the need for investigational integrity,” the statement continued. “There is no danger to the public at this time, and if there should be in the future, we will let you know.”

Haslett is due back in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.