Suspected Washington DC teen killer brags on Instagram after murder; mother watches son open fire: police

A Washington, D.C., teenager accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy earlier this month allegedly bragged on Instagram about the murder, which his mother watched, according to police.

FOX 5 in D.C. reported that 17-year-old Lorenzo Thompson was arrested by Metropolitan Police and charged with second-degree murder as an adult in the fatal Nov. 3 shooting of Niko Estep.

Court records state that Thompson was seen on a live stream on Instagram on Nov. 6, appearing to brag about killing the 14-year-old boy.

In the video, the report says, the accused murderer referred to Estep by his nickname and said words suggesting that he had “got him.”

The report also claims Thompson did not show any remorse on video for killing the 14-year-old, and was seen celebrating with others, performing a macabre reenactment of the shooting, the station reported.

Thompson was ultimately arrested on Nov. 9 and police said they recovered a 9 mm magazine from a backpack inside his bedroom in a University Place apartment.

Investigators said multiple surveillance cameras captured Thompson opening fire on the 14-year-old at about 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station on 14th Street.

The report contained a chilling image of Thompson pointing the gun while a woman, identified by police as his mother, watched from just a few feet away.

The woman identified as Thompson’s mother was wearing a white jacket and hat and appeared to look toward the direction of the gunshots without trying to stop him.

After the shots were fired, Thompson, the woman and another person fled to University Place and into an apartment, authorities said.

The victim ran about a block after getting shot, before ultimately collapsing in the middle of the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

Another juvenile injured in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

So far this year, DC police have recorded 243 homicides, which is about 34% higher than last year.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public emergency in the District, noting that her office will begin to utilize new tools to fight the ongoing opioid crisis and rise in youth violence.