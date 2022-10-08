Suspects rob 6 Connecticut gas stations at gunpoint, police say

Six gas stations in New London County, Connecticut, were robbed at gunpoint Friday evening.

Norwich police received a report of a gas station robbery on Washington Street at around 7:45 p.m. Friday, with the suspect described as a 5’9″ Black male wearing a mask, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

The suspect entered the gas station, pulled out a gun and took money before fleeing on foot, police said, according to FOX 61. The gas station clerk was left unharmed.

According to police, the suspect may have left out of town in a vehicle.

NEW HAVEN POLICE OFFICER SHOT WHILE RESPONDING TO CAR ACCIDENT

Just a short time earlier, at around 7:30 p.m., there was a report of a robbery at a gas station on Route 32 in Franklin. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The nearby towns of Quaker Hill, Waterford, Groton, Stonington, and Ledyard also reported gas station robberies.

All six robberies involved a suspect with the same general description, but police have not confirmed if the same individual carried out each of the robberies.

TEXAS POLICE OFFICER FIRED AFTER SHOOTING HAMBURGER-EATING TEENAGER

Ledyard police responded at 9:08 p.m. to a robbery on Gallup Hill Road. Employees at the gas station reported that it was robbed at gunpoint by a male, described as Black or Hispanic, who then ran across the street to a getaway car and drove off in an unknown direction.

The incident is being investigated by Ledyard police.

Preliminary details from video surveillance found that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants, a description matching that of the other robberies that occurred in Southeastern Connecticut Friday night.

Stonington police said they received a report of an armed robbery at the Drawbridge Mobil station on East Main Street. One person displayed a gun and left on foot with cash. Nobody was injured in the robbery.