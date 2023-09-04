SUV crashes into Texas Denny’s restaurant, leaves 23 injured: police

Texas police are investigating an incident where a car crashed into a Denny’s restaurant and left at least 23 people injured on Labor Day.

The crash took place at a Denny’s restaurant in Rosenberg, Texas, at around 11:20 a.m. on Monday morning. The SUV slammed into the south wall of the building, injuring 23 people. Rosenberg is west of Houston.

Police say that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Rosenberg Police Department told Fox News Digital that the ages of the victims range from 12 to 60 years old.

“The injuries ranged from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening,” police chief Jonathan White explained to Fox News Digital.

“All injured parties were conscious at the time they were transported to local hospitals,” White added.

The vehicle was a maroon Jeep SUV, and the male driver is around 30 years of age. The driver was not injured in the accident.

“As of now, the driver has not been arrested however charges may be filed later, if appropriate given the outcome of the pending investigation,” police said.

Rosenberg Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.