SUV With 5 teens crashes in Texas: 3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition

An SUV with five Texas high schoolers crashed into a creek on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three students hospitalized and one in critical condition.

Police said the car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne. The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.

Three of the students sitting in the backseat were taken to the hospital, with one male student in critical condition. Carrollton Police say the two others are not believed to have life-threatening injures. The driver and front seat passenger were not injured.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.