SWAT raid on Maine teen’s home thwarted potential violent attack, authorities say

A 16-year-old whose home was raided by a law enforcement tactical team is facing charges, and his arrest could have averted a possible attack in the community, the police chief said.

Police Chief Dan Ahern said his agency was notified by a school resource officer at South Portland High School that a student had made threats to cause “serious harm” to individuals and groups and had access to guns. The FBI was also involved in the investigation, he said. Neighbors in the boy’s quiet neighborhood were stunned Wednesday night by the arrival of the Southern Maine Regional SWAT Team with officers wearing tactical gear and armed with rifles.

The raid in which a number of rifles were seized “will stop any actions that he had planned,” Ahern said.

The teenager could face charges including arson, criminal mischief and theft, but details about specific charges and threats were not released because of his age.

His father was arrested for interfering with the arrest, police said.