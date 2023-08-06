Sweden stuns USWNT in penalties; defending Women’s World Cup champs eliminated
August 6, 2023/
Sweden defeated the United States women’s national team on Sunday in penalties and knocked the defending Women’s World Cup champions out of the tournament.
Lina Hurtig’s shot against Alyssa Naeher went off the goalies hand, onto the top of the net and then over the goal line, according to officials on the ground.
Sweden won in penalties 5-4.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
