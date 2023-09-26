Swift helps Kelce, Eagles stay undefeated with victory over Bucs

A Swift helped a Kelce pick up a victory on Monday night – this time it was for a team wearing white and green and had nothing to do with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Maybe it was just good karma as the Philadelphia Eagles topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 25-11, to remain undefeated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

D’Andre Swift went over 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive game. Swift shook off would-be tacklers and ran for 130 yards. Jalen Hurts helped the passing attack with 277 passing yards on 23-of-37 with a touchdown pass, though he threw two interceptions.

After a heated discussion with A.J. Brown last week, Hurts came out throwing to his top receiver. Brown had nine catches on 14 targets. He put up 131 yards. Olamide Zaccheaus had two catches for 58 yards. One of his catches was a touchdown.

Jason Kelce and the line were seeing red all night but kept the Buccaneers’ defense mostly at bay. Hurts was sacked one time. Tampa Bay had four tackles for a loss during the game as well.

Baker Mayfield had a late-game touchdown pass to Mike Evans but the defense was just a bit too much for Tampa Bay to handle. Mayfield was sacked twice and threw an interception. He was 15-of-25 with 146 passing yards.

JETS LEGEND JOE NAMATH THINKS TEAM SHOULD MOVE ON FROM ZACH WILSON: ‘I’VE SEEN ENOUGH’

Rachaad White had 38 yards on the ground but fumbled once. Evans led the team with five catches for 60 yards.

The Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season and look to be just as good – if not better – than 2022’s iteration. Philadelphia started last season winning its first eight games before losing to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles eventually went to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Chiefs.

The Buccaneers were a surprise just to start 2-0. They dropped to 2-1 but the NFC South is tighter through three weeks. The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are also 2-1.