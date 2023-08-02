Tahoe foot fondler: Man arrested for allegedly breaking into resort condos, touching women’s feet

Douglas County, Nevada law enforcement officials arrested a California man on Tuesday who in July, allegedly broke into two Lake Tahoe condominiums, and once inside, fondled women’s feet while they were sleeping.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said during the early morning hours between July 1-3, a man entered two resort condominiums at the California-Nevada state line in South Lake Tahoe.

Once inside, the man, later identified as 26-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales, allegedly went to the foot of the beds and rubbed the women’s feet.

Both women woke up when Gonzales was rubbing their feet, then confronted him before he fled.

Investigators used forensics to identify the suspect as Gonzales, a resident of Atwater, California.

The sheriff’s office said Gonzales is known to local law enforcement officials in Atwater and Merced County.

In fact, he has been identified as a suspect in multiple crimes involving trespassing, stealing women’s shoes and sexual self-gratification during some of the incidents.

The sheriff’s office added that Gonzales’ crimes appeared to be “escalating in nature.”

With help from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gonzales at his residence on Tuesday.

He was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of battery.

Gonzales was held in the Merced County Jail on a fugitive warrant and is expected to be extradited to Douglas County.

“I am extremely pleased that my investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,” Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said. “These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.”