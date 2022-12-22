Taiwanese officials say 39 Chinese military aircrafts, 3 ships, entered area close to island

Officials in Taiwan say that 39 Chinese military aircraft and three vessels entered an area close to the island on Thursday morning local time.

The Taiwan Ministry of National Defense says that the aircraft and vessels were located by 6 a.m., adding that it is monitoring them closely.

“39 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. 30 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwest and southeast ADIZ. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities,” the statement read.

On Wednesday morning, 11 Chinese military aircraft and three vessels were seen entering an area near the island.

TAIWAN MONITORING CHINESE MILITARY PLANES, SHIPS NEAR ISLAND; DEPLOYS AIRCRAFT, VESSELS TO RESPOND

Taiwanese government officials are under the impression that China is trying to create a pretext for an attack on the island.

Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, told The Guardian that China was “getting more serious than ever.”

“And we are quite sure that the Chinese may want to use another pretext of practicing their future attacks against Taiwan. So this is a military threat against Taiwan,” Wu told The Guardian.

