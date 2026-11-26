I hope everyone is enjoying their Thanksgiving as much as possible with this howling nor’easter tearing up the beach and flooding out low-lying areas.

This report will cover today and tomorrow because I am going to New Jersey to spend the Holiday at my son Roger’s home with my family. That and the fact that no one in their right mind will be going fishing on this Thanksgiving with northeast winds of 40 to 45 knots with gusts to 60 and seas of 19 feet with rain.

For those that are interested, the Department of Parks and Recreation is holding an auction for the last single digit license plate, number 6. The minimum bid is $250 dollars. Go to Delaware State Parks and look for the auction.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report