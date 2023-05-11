Tampa Bay radio host calls out New York broadcaster who said Rays’ historic start is ‘suspicious’

The Tampa Bay Rays are off to one of the best starts in MLB history with their 29-9 record.

Their run differential is already +115, they lead all of baseball in batting average (.272), on-base percentage (.345), slugging percentage (.509), home runs (75) and ERA (2.95). They are hands down the best team in baseball so far.

However, a radio host in New York says something is fishy with their incredible run.

Evan Roberts, an afternoon drive host on WFAN, said there is “something suspicious” about their historic start.

His co-host, Craig Carton, added that they are “probably cheating,” a leap that Roberts wouldn’t say with his own words, but he insinuated he believed that was the case.

“I was very skeptical with what I saw this weekend,” Roberts said on Monday, regarding the Rays’ series against the New York Yankees, which they won two of the three games.

Roberts even said he had “no evidence,” but when Carton said that “journeymen” were “outperforming their baseball card,” Roberts’ suspicions continued.

“All of them – Christian Bethancourt? Hello? Taylor Walls? What?” he said. “Because you know what we do, most of us do? We don’t know who they are, so we say, ‘Oh, the Rays are brilliant.’ Here’s the problem: I know who they are. They’re not good. The Rays are 19-3 at home. Hello? Is everybody going to wake up? Are you going to wake up when the article’s written in The Athletic, or are you going to wake up now? Sometimes, you don’t need evidence. Sometimes you got to say, ‘What I’m watching doesn’t make sense.’ So, I’ll do it. I’m not a Yankee fan. I have no reason to say it. I’ll raise my hand. Hey ladies and gentlemen, what I’m seeing in Tampa makes no sense.”

Well, Jay Recher of WDAE in the Tampa Bay area caught wind of Roberts’ monologue and defended his hometown team while ripping Roberts.

“If you’re going to throw some crap out there, don’t be surprised when it gets smoked like a line drive back into your face,” Recher said. “Cracking this mic in any market, but especially when you have multiple sports teams, is a privilege. It is not a right. Things you say will be criticized. You know that. But again, if you’re going to say something, say something. Don’t tiptoe around it. Don’t say, ‘Can’t wait for The Athletic article to come out.’ If you’ve got something to say, say it. Don’t just throw out these lazy narratives and have nothing substantial to back it up. And just a reminder: If you come at the king of the MLB this season, you best not miss.”

“I’ll fly up there on my own dime. I’ll stay with my parents. I’ll give my nephew a hug and celebrate his sixth birthday with him. I will walk right into the WFAN studios, and we will debate any Tampa Bay or New York sports team that you would like,” he continued.

“Don’t throw things out there and act like it’s no big deal. This platform means something,” Recher added.

Roberts heard Recher’s retort but is holding strong to his belief.

“I’m just being honest about my curiosities about the Rays,” Roberts said on Tuesday. “I mean, I’m just calling it like it is. I didn’t realize the entire city of Tampa would be offended. Look at all those crappy players and how they’re all having amazing years. They have a lot of guys on their team that all of a sudden are putting up crazy numbers.”

The Rays visit the Bronx on Thursday night for the first game of a four-game set.