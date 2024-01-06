Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s brother, enters transfer portal in hopes for sixth year of eligibility: report

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is reportedly looking for his next chapter after spending four years at the University of Maryland.

Reports say Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has entered the transfer portal — yet it remains unclear if he’ll be able to play in 2024.

Taulia transferred to Maryland in 2020 after spending 2019 in Alabama, his older brother’s alma mater.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He played five games with the Crimson Tide, and 2020 was the COVID-shortened season. Because of that, Tagovailoa had an extra year of eligibility, which he used this season.

The question mark stems from his one year at Alabama. Technically, he lost his redshirt eligibility by playing in five games, but Tagovailoa argues he played in Alabama’s season finale to honor his older brother, who was leaving school for the NFL.

The younger Tagovailoa recorded stats in just three of those games, and threw just 12 passes in the five contests.

FIVE PEOPLE CHARGED FOR THREATENING COLORADO STATE PLAYER WHO SENT TRAVIS HUNTER TO HOSPITAL AFTER LATE HIT

He opted out of the Music City Bowl against Auburn, finishing this season with 3,337 passing yards and a 66.4% completion rate. Tagovailoa threw for 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and also ran for five scores.

During his Maryland tenure, he completed 67.1% of his passes for 11,256 yards, 76 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

Tagovailoa set a single-season school record with 3,860 yards passing in 2021 and led the Terrapins to three straight bowl appearances.

Maryland went 8-5 on the season, with all five losses coming to Big Ten teams.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.