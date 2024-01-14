Taylor Swift braves frigid temps for Travis Kelce’s playoff game

Subzero temperatures be damned.

Taylor Swift was in the house Saturday night to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Miami Dolphins.

Swift entered Arrowhead Stadium wearing a Kelce-inspired jacket with his name and number.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

Kelce and the Chiefs are looking for a big night against the upstart Dolphins. Kelce didn’t play in the Week 18 finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. He wrapped up the regular season finishing under 1,000 yards receiving for the first time since 2015. He had 93 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. He also missed the team’s opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.

All eyes are again on him and his superstar girlfriend in the luxury suite. But, this time, it may be difficult for the cameras to find her. Icy temperatures made it difficult to peer out of the windows in the suite.

The National Weather Service said Kansas City, Missouri, should expect “dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills” throughout the day and into the night. By 7 p.m. CT, temps were expected to plunge down to minus 2 degrees with a wind chill around minus 24.

TONY DUNGY SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT HAS ‘DISENCHANTED’ NFL FANS: ‘TAKING AWAY FROM WHAT REALLY HAPPENS ON THE FIELD’

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas assured fans the game was still on even as the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup was rescheduled due to weather.

The game will be one of the coldest ever. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The 1967 “Ice Bowl” between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys was played in minus 13-degree weather with a wind chill of minus 48.

In 2016, the Minnesota Vikings played in the third-coldest game in NFL history. The wild-card matchup at TCF Bank Stadium was minus 6 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of minus 25.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.