Taylor Swift decked out in Chiefs gear as she returns to Arrowhead amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead.

Amid rumors she’s dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, Swift appeared at the game about an hour before kickoff against the Denver Broncos.

She walked into the game with a Chiefs jacket slung around her shoulder.

Then, she appeared in a luxury suite with Donna Kelce, Travis’ mother. It’s the third time Swift and Kelce have shared the same suite since rumors started to fly about Swift and Travis dating.

Kelce was questionable to play in the game with an ankle issue but was active. He was seen jumping around on the field, and it didn’t appear the ankle was giving him much trouble.

It’s unclear how much coverage Amazon Prime will give Swift as she cheers on the Chiefs. Al Michaels provided some insight in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina on his “Traina Thoughts” podcast.

“What we’re gonna do tonight, everything in moderation,” Michaels told the outlet. “Our crew talked about it this morning. You can’t make a sideshow the show. The vast majority of the audience are tuning in to watch a football game.

“There are people — I don’t know how many, it could be a sizable number — but it’s certainly not a majority, that if you trained the camera on her all night long, they’d be satisfied with that. This is not what we’re going to do.

“There might be an appropriate shot or a couple. I don’t know what the number is going to be. If Kelce scores six touchdowns, who the hell knows what we’re going to do? But, for the most part, just in moderation. The game is still the important element here, by far. That’s our thought. After that, you sort of make it, one of my favorite words — farcical.”

The legendary broadcaster stressed again, “Moderation.”

While it’s clear Kelce wanted to keep his private life private, it doesn’t appear that will be the case.