Taylor Swift seemingly tells NFL broadcast cameras to ‘Go away, please’ during playoff game

Taylor Swift wanted to just enjoy the AFC Championship Game the best she could as she watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The CBS broadcast turned to Swift’s suite as Jim Nantz read a promo for the Grammys. Swift appeared to catch a glimpse of the cameras’ attention on her while she looked up at a TV screen. She seemingly mouthed the words, “Go away, please.”

The Chiefs led the game, 17-7, at halftime.

Cameras have been on Swift since she started dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Every NFL game she attends in person is always among storylines going into the game or afterward. Likely, she’s just as nervous as anyone else watching the game, hoping that her team pulls out a victory and advances to the Super Bowl.

Swift and Kelce have been the talk of the NFL world for most of the season.

She opened up about the cameras always being able to find her at the end of last year as she was named Time’s “Person of the Year.”

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told the outlet.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”