Taylor Swift to likely miss Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game this Sunday as ‘Eras Tour’ nears return: reports

Taylor Swift has appeared at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games this season, where the music star has been seen cheering on All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs are traveling to Denver this weekend for matchup against the Broncos, but Swift is not expected to make the trip, according to multiple reports. She has been on break from her “The Eras Tour” for the past few months, but she will kick off the next leg of the world tour on November 9 in Argentina.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Swift will likely take some time for meetings and rehearsals as she prepares to go back on tour.

Her most recent shows happened in early August when she played six nights in Inglewood, California. She will return to the U.S. in October 2024 with shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

PATRICK MAHOMES WANTS TO ‘ONE-UP’ TAYLOR SWIFT AND HIS WIFE’S HANDSHAKE WITH TRAVIS KELCE

Elsewhere, Kelce and was spotted in a luxury box at the Texas Rangers home ballpark on Friday night for Game 1 of the World Series. Swift did not appear to be at the game with him, but cameras captured Kelce dancing to Swift’s song “Shake It Off.”

Earlier this month, Swift and the Chiefs tight end also made separate, surprise appearances on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.”

The possible romance has brought increased attention to Kelce, which may have prompted the NFL star to seek out a more private home.

Kelce’s current home is not gated, but according to the Kansas City Business Journal, he is purchasing a $6 million mansion that is much less accessible to the public. The home is located in a gated community in Leawood, Kansas, which is about 15 miles from Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift has three shows scheduled February 7–10 in Tokyo, Japan. The Super Bowl is set for February 11 in Las Vegas.