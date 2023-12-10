Taylor Swift’s ‘dads, Brads and Chads’ remark gets spoof treatment

Taylor Swift’s remark about making “dads, Brads and Chads” angry with her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games this season sparked a hilarious commercial ahead of the Week 14 action on Sunday.

The NFL on FOX pregame showcased a commercial ahead of the network’s slate of games. Fans received a message from Chad Bradson Sr. and his two sons, Brad Bradson and Chad Bradson Jr.

“Our mom went to a Taylor Swift concert six weeks ago and never came back. That’s why me, Chad then dad are mad,” the Brad Bradson actor said.

“Sure, a lot of Chads and Brads want to see tackles, touchdowns and really long punts, but we just want our mom back,” the Chad Bradson Jr. actor added.

The Chad Bradson Sr. actor pleaded with Swift to send her wife back home.

Swift made the remark in a recent interview with Time magazine as she was named the 2023 “Person of the Year.” She talked about the camera always being on her when she’s in the suite. She said she’s just trying to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”