Taylor Swift’s latest Chiefs game appearance draws 4 million fewer viewers than previous matchup

It was all Taylor Swift all night for NBC as the pop superstar appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in support of her rumored beau Travis Kelce.

The broadcast came with a trailer with Swift’s music, a camera in the garage area of the stadium to track her and her entourage, and an eye to the suite where she was seen with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and at one point Donna Kelce.

Front Office Sports noted there were 17 cutaways to Swift in the box as well as her picking at her nails as the game got tight. There were also two commercials advertising her film about the Eras Tour.

As the numbers have trickled in, “Sunday Night Football” appeared to draw 20.2 million total viewers and drew a 5.3 rating. It was similar to numbers for the Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Dallas won, 40-0.

The game was up from last week’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game. The matchup drew 19.21 million viewers.

The Chiefs defeated the Jets 23-20 in what was a closer game than many expected. Zach Wilson played his tail off and threw two touchdown passes but fumbled the ball in a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter. The Jets never got the ball back.

Swift appeared at the Chiefs’ game last week at Arrowhead Stadium when the team trounced the Chicago Bears. It was the first time Swift was seeing the team in person as rumors about her and Travis Kelce began to pick up.

The matchup delivered a total audience of more than 24 million viewers, according to Fox Sports.

The figure represented one of the week’s top-rated games among females in the 12-17 demographic and 18- to 49-year-olds, according to Variety.