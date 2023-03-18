TCU avoids upset with last-second layup to take down Arizona State

TCU trailed for over 25 minutes, but they picked a good time to take the lead and hold it.

The sixth-seeded Horned Frogs fought back from an 11-point deficit to take down No. 11 Arizona State, 72-70, after a last-second bucket.

TCU trailed the entire second half but took the lead with just under 40 seconds by knocking a pair of free throws. Out of a timeout, ASU could not get a bucket, and they were fouled while already in the double bonus.

Mike Miles Jr. only made one of two, giving the Sun Devils a chance to tie it up, and they did after a three-pointer by DJ Horne with 12.4 seconds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tied at 70, JaKobe Coles took the ball from the top of the key and nailed a floater with 1.5 seconds left, and Arizona State’s three-fourths heave was no good.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON UPSETS TOP SEED PURDUE, BECOMING SECOND 16 SEED TO BEAT A NO. 1 IN MARCH MADNESS HISTORY

Coles was 5-for-10 from the floor, scoring 11 points off the bench, and it was those final two that are now engrained in Horned Frogs fans’ minds.

Miles Jr. led the way with 26 points. He was 12-for-14 from the free-throw line.

It may not be total redemption from the 65-7 College Football Playoff National Championship, but it’s something.

Arizona State will go up against No. 3 Gonzaga in the second round on Sunday. Gonzaga defeated No. 14 Grand Canyon on Friday night.