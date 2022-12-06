TCU, George Washington women’s basketball players brawl

TCU women’s basketball picked up its fourth win of the season on Monday with a 70-56 victory over George Washington. The seemingly innocuous regular-season matchup between the two schools featured a much bigger storyline than just the result.

A fight between players from the Horned Frogs and the Colonials broke out in the second quarter leading to multiple ejections.

The incident occurred when TCU forward Bella Cravens grabbed a rebound with George Washington guard Essence Brown coming around to try to steal the ball. Brown accidentally got caught up in Cravens’ hair as she went for the steal and was called for a foul.

At that point, all bets were off.

Cravens took exception to the foul and pointed to her hair as she yelled at Brown. The two then began to throw punches as their teammates tried to break up the brawl. The fight moved over to where two cheerleaders were standing, and they ducked for cover in between the skirmish.

According to Frogs Today, TCU’s Cravens, Lucy Ibeh and Roxanne Makolo were all ejected from the game. George Washington’s Brown, Nya Robertson, Nya Lok, Jayla Thornton and Caia Loving were sent to the showers early as well.

TCU guard Tomi Taiwo led the team with 20 points and Tara Manumaleuga added 13.

The Horned Frogs improved to 4-4 as George Washington fell to 5-5.