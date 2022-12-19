TCU star Max Duggan declares for NFL Draft ahead of College Football Playoff

TCU quarterback Max Duggan will forgo his last eligible season in hopes of pursuing an NFL career.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up took to social media on Monday to officially declare for the NFL Draft but noted that his first priority will be the Frogs’ playoff game against Michigan on Dec. 31.

“Being a student athlete at tcu has been the greatest experience of my life. It has helped me develop as a football player, earn a degree, and become a better man,” Duggan wrote in his announcement.

TCU REWARDS SONNY DYKES WITH EXTENSION AFTER LEADING TEAM TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: REPORT

“My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium, has been filled with great memories, passion and pride. I have learned many lessons through the highs and lows. I’ve built lifelong relationships that will last forever.”

Duggan, 21, was granted an extra year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the 2020 college football season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Iowa native set a record in 2019 by becoming the first true freshman at TCU to finish with 2,077 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes in 12 games, 10 of which he started. He also finished his freshman year with 555 rushing yards with six scores on the ground, ranking second in program history.

The following season, he led TCU to the Texas Bowl with a 6-4 overall record, but the game against Arkansas was canceled due to COVID.

Duggan will now take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. He finished the regular season with 3,321 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, as well as 404 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground.

“In light of my appreciation, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. But first, we still have business to take care of,” he wrote.