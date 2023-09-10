Team USA fails to medal at World Cup, loses bronze to Canada

The United States men’s basketball team left the Philippines on Sunday without a medal at the FIBA World Cup as they lost to Canada in the bronze medal game, 127-118.

Mikal Bridges sent the game into overtime with a miraculous shot, but the Americans couldn’t get past the Canadians in overtime. Dillon Brooks scored 39 points, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander scored 31 points and added 12 assists.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The U.S. failed to medal for the second consecutive World Cup. The team was the favorite going into the tournament and lost three of the last four games.

“The United States hasn’t won the World Cup since 2014,” USA coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s hard. These teams in FIBA are really good, well coached, they’ve got continuity, and they’ve played together for a long time. This is difficult, and it’s been difficult already.”

It’s only the seventh time in 38 appearances at the Olympic or World Cup level that an American team did not emerge with a medal.

SERBIA’S BORIŠA SIMANIĆ HAD KIDNEY REMOVED AFTER SUFFERING INJURY DURING FIBA WORLD CUP GAME

Canada powered through, even after Bridges hit the miraculous game-tying shot with 0.6 seconds left in regulation.

“We won the first 40 minutes. Well, obviously not, but we won the majority of the first 40 minutes, and we didn’t think it was a fluke,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, we just tried to focus on winning the next five.”

Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards were disappointed after the loss.

“Super tough, but can’t win them all,” Edwards said. “Came up short, twice.”

Canada’s last medal in either the Olympics and the World Cup came in 1936. Canada lost in the gold medal game to the U.S. That game was played outside in a rainstorm on a clay court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.