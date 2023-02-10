Team USA World Baseball Classic roster headlined by 4 MVP winners

After six years, the United States will defend its World Baseball Classic title with possibly its most talented roster in the event’s history.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, headline the stacked squad, and both are first-timers in the event.

The U.S. roster consists of winners of six MVPs, including defending NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, a member of the 2017 squad.

Other stars include 2019 home run champ Pete Alonso, 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, two-time World Series champion Mookie Betts and defending batting champ Jeff McNeil.

The pitching staff consists entirely of rookies to the WBC, which will take place in Taiwan, Japan, Phoenix and Miami. Miami will host the semifinals and finals.

Two-time MLB MVP Bryce Harper committed to playing during the MLB regular season, but he is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Below is the entire roster:

Catchers: Kyle Higashioka (Yankees), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies), Will Smith (Dodgers)

Infielders: Pete Alonso (Mets), Tim Anderson (White Sox), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), Trea Turner (Phillies), Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

Outfielders: Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Jeff McNeil (Mets), Cedric Mullins (Orioles), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies), Mike Trout (Angels), Kyle Tucker (Astros)

Pitchers: Jason Adam (Rays), Daniel Bard (Rockies), David Bednar (Pirates), Nestor Cortes (Yankees), Kendall Graveman (White Sox), Merrill Kelly (D-backs), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Lance Lynn (White Sox), Miles Mikolas (Cardinals), Adam Ottavino (Mets), Ryan Pressly (Astros), Brooks Raley (Mets), Brady Singer (Royals), Adam Wainwright (Cardinals), Devin Williams (Brewers)

The WBC began in 2006, with Japan winning that year and in 2009. The Dominican Republic took the crown in 2013, and the U.S. won four years later.

This WBC was originally slated for 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.