Tearful Mariners outfielder takes ‘full responsibility’ after breaking foot while kicking water cooler

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic suffered a fractured left foot after kicking a water cooler during a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night.

Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, the team announced.

An emotional Kelenic addressed the media on Thursday, telling reporters he let his teammates down.

“I let the emotions get the best of me there,” Kelenic said as he fought through tears. “I just feel terrible. Especially for the guys. I let emotions get the best of me and I let them down. And I take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. Just can’t happen.”

Kelenic came up in the ninth inning against Twins closer Jhoan Duran with two runners on and the Mariners down 6-3.

After striking out in a nine-pitch at-bat, Kelenic kicked a water cooler after returning to the dugout, according to The Associated Press.

“We came up last night with the game on the line, two guys on, against arguably the best closer in baseball and I put together a good at-bat,” Kelenic told reporters. “Was just grinding, ya know.

“And unfortunately I couldn’t come through. And like I said, I made a mistake.”

Seattle does not believe Kelenic will require surgery, though Mariners manager Scott Servais said he will be out for an extended period of time.

“I think it’s a learning lesson for him. For all players,” Servais said. “Players get frustrated when they’re not getting the results they’re looking for. But you’ve got to be able to control your emotions, and that’s part of being a professional. Last night, he let it get the best of him, and it affects all of us.”

In his third MLB season, Kelenic has experienced his best season at the plate, hitting .252 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI’s.

The Mariners are 47-48 and sit 10 games out of first place in the AL West.

“He’s had a nice season to this point. He’s made a ton of adjustments on the field, and you can see it. There’s days when it looks great. There’s other days it has been a struggle, like all young players,” Servais said. “But at the end of the day, when you react like that, and I think the thing that hits him as hard as anybody, it not just affects him, it affects the rest of us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.