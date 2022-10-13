Teen boy, 13, arrested in beating death of Los Angeles liquor store clerk during alleged robbery

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the beating death of a Los Angeles liquor store clerk and authorities seeking three other suspects.

Steven Reyes, 68, was killed on Oct. 6 following a robbery outside Tony’s Market in the Highland Park neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers were called to the scene where they were told four minors tried stealing various items from the store, including a case of beer.

They got into a struggle with a store clerk who was trying to stop them, police said. Reyes, who also worked at the store, attempted to help his co-worker when he was hit in the head with a scooter, the LAPD said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

“To lose your life over a case of beer…it’s like, try to wrap your head around that,” Kaycie Reyes told FOX Los Angeles of her father. “He was just trying to do the right thing, and he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Family members told the news outlet that Reyes was a Filipino immigrant who worked at the store a couple of nights a week to help his mother.

He left behind four children and a grandchild. Fox News has reached out to the Reyes family.

The LAPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the additional suspects – a male and two females.