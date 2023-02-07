Teen girl shot while visiting family inside southwest Philadelphia home: police

A 13-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in a home while visiting family on the southwest side of Philadelphia.

Police are investigating the shooting that took place on South 65th Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, FOX 29 reports.

When officers arrived at a home they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she is in stable condition.

The girl was reportedly shot while inside a family member’s home with five other children between the ages of eight and 16, as well as some adults.

The girl does not live at the property but was visiting family members, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29.

Investigators say the girl was standing a few feet from the living room window when more than 10 shots were fired inside.

A man who is believed to have been the target of the shooting ran inside the house before shots rang out.

Witnesses told authorities they saw two men get out of a car and start shooting into the home.

Dozens of shell casings were discovered at the scene.