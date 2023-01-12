Teenage NYC boy beaten unconscious by group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being beaten unconscious on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers.

The New York City Police Department says it happened around 9:15 p.m. Jan. 7 in front of a McDonald’s at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights.

The group allegedly walked up to the teenager before punching him and kicking him multiple times across his body. After he collapsed, they removed his sneakers and left.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital in stable condition.

The average cost of Air Jordan shoes was about $145 in 2020, according to Business Insider. However, they can resell for much more as many consider them collectible investment pieces.

NYPD’s Crime Stoppers has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. They say that all calls are confidential.