Temperatures remain quite cold across the US ahead of next storm system
November 21, 2022/
After an unbelievable lake effect snow event that brought historic totals to New York over the weekend, a quieter day is in store for much of the country.
A stationary front draped across Florida back through the Gulf Coast states will bring some showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures are still quite cold for much of the country with a rebound coming ahead of the next big storm system.
That system could bring travel delays for millions stretching from the Plains through the Southeast and up into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
