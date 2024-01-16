Temple University employee stabbed in ‘unprovoked incident’ in Philadelphia

A Temple University employee was stabbed at an intersection in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning in what school officials are describing as an “unprovoked incident” carried out by a person who “appeared to be in mental distress.”

Temple police responded around 7:15 a.m. to reports of an assault in the 1000 block of Montgomery Avenue and found the employee stabbed once in the right arm, Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety at the university, said in a statement.

The worker was alert and conscious when taken to Temple Hospital for further treatment, Griffin said. No update on their condition was immediately available.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority,” Griffin said in the statement. “We are grateful for the efforts of our police officers, who responded swiftly.”

The suspect, however, was believed to have fled east on Montgomery Avenue toward 8th Street. Temple police have reviewed camera footage and were searching in the area.

Griffin said that a description of the suspect was shared with the Philadelphia Police Department, which is helping in the investigation.

A description of the suspect was not shared in the statement, which also provided no further details about the suspect’s supposed mental distress at the time of the stabbing.

Officials asked the public to contact Temple University Police at 215-204-1234 if they have any information regarding the stabbing incident.

Griffin also reminded students and staff returning for the spring semester to familiarize themselves with the university’s available safety resources.