Temple University police officer shooting suspect captured using fallen officer’s handcuffs, officials say

A suspect accused of fatally shooting a Temple University police officer while he was trying to stop a carjacking near the Philadelphia campus Saturday night has been captured using the fallen officer’s handcuffs, officials said early Sunday.

The Temple University Police Association confirmed that a suspect was arrested for the murder of one of its officers, whose identity was expected to be released later.

“We are told that the arrest was made using our fallen officer’s handcuffs,” the police association said.

The suspect was arrested in Bucks County and was being transported to Philadelphia police headquarters by the U.S. Marshals, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing law enforcement sources.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY NEAR PHILADELPHIA CAMPUS

The shooting happened near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue when the on-duty officer tried to intervene in a carjacking, according to local reports.

The officer was reportedly shot in the head and rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

“I am heartbroken to inform you that Temple University has lost a first responder and hero to senseless gun violence,” Temple University President Dr. Jason Wingard said in a statement.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office was working with Philadelphia police to bring the suspect to justice.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the murder of the police officer left him “heartbroken and outraged.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details on the shooting or arrest of the suspect were immediately provided.