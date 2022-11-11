Temple University students forced into basement at gunpoint, robbed of credit cards, phones, car in Philly

Two armed Philadelphia home invasion suspects on Friday morning forced a group of 11 Temple University students living off-campus into their basement at gunpoint before robbing them, Philadelphia police said.

Two male suspects, described as Black males wearing masks and black hoodies, entered the property on the 1300 block of North 15th Street while the 11 students were sleeping inside — six of whom are residents, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

The suspects, armed with handguns, awoke the students and forced them into the basement of the residence before stealing their credit cards, cell phones and the keys to a silver Lincoln MKZ with the license plate tag KMF-1560, according to the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD).

The suspects then fled the scene in the Lincoln and headed in an unknown direction.

The victims, identified as eight women between the ages of 20 and 21, as well as three men between the ages of 20 and 21, were unharmed during the incident.

No weapons were recovered from the scene, and no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

The PPD’s Central Detectives Division is actively investigating the incident.

As of Nov. 6, Philadelphia has recorded a 4.36% increase in total violent crime — led by a 42.76% in armed robberies — year-over-year.

There has also been a 29.31% increase in total property crime — including a 47.20% rise in theft from persons — compared to the same time period 2021, PPD weekly statistics show.

Homicides are down about 6% compared to the same time last year.