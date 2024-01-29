Tennessee convicted sex offender captured after he ‘walked off’ and escaped from jail, sheriff says

A convicted felon and sex offender in Tennessee was captured Friday after he “walked off” from a jail and escaped earlier in the day, authorities said.

Jack Janes, 42, escaped from the Putnam County Jail through a door that was accidentally left unlocked, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Harris said in a news release.

“Anytime an inmate escapes, we obviously have made a mistake in order for that to happen of which is unacceptable and is currently being addressed,” Harris said.

Authorities did not immediately provide any details about how Janes was caught. During the search, authorities said Janes was considered armed and dangerous.

Janes, a convicted felon and sex offender, was being held on multiple charges at the time of his escape, including bond revoked violations, aggravated criminal trespassing, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft and violation of community supervision.

He is facing an additional charge of escape, which could bring an additional six years of jail time, according to the sheriff’s office.

At least two other individuals were charged in connection with helping Janes. Those individuals were not immediately identified.

More arrests were likely as the investigation continues, the sheriff said.

No further information was immediately available.