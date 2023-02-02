Tennessee Gov. Lee’s wife to get bone marrow transplant for lymphoma

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s wife is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant in the next phase of her treatment for lymphoma.

In a statement Thursday, the Republican governor said the initial phase of first lady Maria Lee’s treatment has gone well following her diagnosis in August. He thanked the medical team for his wife’s care and said the two of them are grateful for the prayers and support they have received.

“While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord,” Gov. Lee said. “We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”

In an emotional moment, Maria Lee joined her husband on stage in a headscarf during his election night victory party in November. She was on stage with him during last month’s inauguration and related events, as well.

As first lady, Maria Lee has led Tennessee Serves — an initiative focused on encouraging Tennesseans to volunteer more, particularly in distressed counties across the state. She previously worked as a teacher for both third and fourth grades and as a coach for softball, track and cross country.