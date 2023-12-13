Tennessee hotel owners charged after hosting fugitives in ‘hide out room,’ police say

The owners of a hotel in Tennessee were arrested Tuesday after authorities say the pair hid fugitives in the building.

Dakshaben Patel and Harshil Patel, who own the Super 8 and Mountain Inn in Monteagle, allegedly lied to police about the whereabouts of wanted individuals during an investigation on July 18, the Monteagle Police Department said.

Two officers had been conducting surveillance on the rear of the hotel due to “high drug transition” in the area and spotted two individuals on a balcony, police said. The officers identified the individuals as having felony warrants out of Franklin County.

Officers chased the wanted suspects on foot and quickly took them into custody.

Investigators later found that the hotel had a “hide out room on the corner of the building” and determined that was where the fugitives had been living, police said.

“Both Patel subjects had been advised multiple times about the wanted suspects and had lied to officers about their residence at the hotel,” the department said.

Dakshaben Patel and Harshil Patel were each charged with making false reports to police officers, a felony.