Tennessee man charged after munching on chips that a thief dropped near a convenience store: reports

Memphis, Tennessee, police arrested a man in early February for allegedly eating two bags of chips that were dropped by someone who stole them from a convenience store, according to reports.

CBS station WREG in Memphis reported that on Feb. 9, a man attempting to purchase beer at a convenience store got into an argument with a clerk, who refused to sell the alcohol to him.

Rather than walk out with the beer, the man grabbed an entire display of potato chips and walked out the store before putting the display into his car and driving off.

TEEN IN ST. LOUIS FOR VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT MOWED DOWN BY UNLICENSED DRIVER

As the man walked to his car with the chips, though, several bags of chips fell to the ground.

Joseph Braswell saw the bags of chips and picked two of them up.

A little bit later, police saw Braswell with crumbs on his face, WREG reported.

CALIFORNIA VIOLENT CRIME TRIPLED AS SUSPECTS WALKED FREE WITHOUT BAIL: REFORM STUDY

Each bag of chips sold for $4.98, police said, adding that surveillance footage captured from the store showed that Braswell was aware of the theft.

As a result, Braswell was charged with theft of merchandise with a value less than $1,000.

He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.