Tennessee National Guard airlifts Appalachian Trail hikers stranded around cliffs in wilderness darkness

The Tennessee National Guard airlifted Appalachian Trail hikers in a daring rescue effort caught on camera after two adventure seekers became stranded overnight in the dark mountain wilderness.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City.

The hikers were stranded in the darkness of night and surrounded by cliffs and drop-offs in the area, according to the Tennessee National Guard.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was the first to receive the call, but they could not access the hikers, prompting the request for air support.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency approved the emergency air evacuation mission, and Tennessee National Guardsmen, assigned to 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Knoxville, began preparing a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

A medical flight crew of five – two pilots, two flight paramedics and the crew chief – left shortly after 8 a.m. local time and located the hikers at 8:45 a.m.

Staff Sgt. John Sharbel, one of the paramedics, led the on-ground hoist mission. Crew chief Staff Sgt. Ryan McKnight was seen in one image shared by the Tennessee National Guard lowering Sharbel down from the helicopter to reach the two stranded hikers. McKnight later is seen pulling up one of the patients into the Blackhawk.

Both hikers were lifted into the aircraft shortly after 9:00 a.m.

The paramedics rendered aid during the short flight to Johnson City Medical Center, where the patients were transferred to medical personnel at the hospital at 9:16 a.m.

They recovered from minor injuries before being released.