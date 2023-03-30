Tennessee officials, Jill Biden honor Nashville school shooting victims in vigil

Hundreds of people gathered in Tennessee on Wednesday at a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Nashville school shooting.

The somber ceremony, hosted in front of City Hall, featured speakers reading the names of the three children and three adults who were killed Monday at The Covenant School.

The dead were identified as 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, 60-year-old Head of School Katherine Koonce, 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak and 61-year-old custodian Mike Hill.

“Just two days ago was our city’s worst day,” Mayor John Cooper told the crowd. “I so wish we weren’t here, but we need to be here.”

First lady Jill Biden was also in attendance, but did not speak.

Country stars Sheryl Crow sang “I Shall Believe” and Margo Price sang an a capella version of “Tears of Rage.”

Ketch Secor, of Old Crow Medicine Show, led the crowd in the Christian hymn, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

While Price, Crow and Secor have called for stricter gun laws following the shooting, there was no talk of gun control at the vigil. Republicans and Democratic lawmakers stood together in remembrance of the six who died.

Authorities said a 28-year-old former student, identified as Audrey Hale, drove up to the school Monday morning, shot out the glass doors, entered and began firing.

While police have not yet determined the shooter’s motive, they say the assailant did not target specific victims.

Authorities said Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and was not on the radar of police before the attack. Hale was fatally shot by police at the school Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.