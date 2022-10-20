Tennessee police arrest wanted fugitive known as ‘Two Face’ after hours-long standoff

A wanted fugitive known as “Two Face” was captured in Tennessee on Tuesday following a standoff with police, authorities said.

Christopher Lewis Curtis, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of surrounding counties, was taken into custody at a residence on Beard Road in the Primm Springs area of Hickman County, the Maury County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies initially crossed into Hickman County after receiving a report of a “suspicious woman” possible trespassing on a property in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

However, deputies learned that Curtis was at a nearby residence and ordered those inside to come out.

The homeowner and a guest exited and were removed from the property while deputies set up a perimeter. Authorities were eventually able to negotiate to get several more people out of the residence but Curtis and a female refused to leave.

After an hours-long standoff, deputies were able to safely remove Curtis and the female from the residence and reopen the closed roads.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community for the original tip and for helping get Curtis off the streets.

Authorities did not elaborate on Curtis’ arrest warrants.