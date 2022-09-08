Tennessee sex offender accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman on morning jog

A registered sex offender on parole attacked a woman while she was jogging in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, according to police.

Knoxville authorities have charged Japa Das Goins, 34, with aggravated kidnapping, four counts of attempted rape and one count of sex offender registration violations.

“I am incredibly proud of the great urgency and teamwork our investigators and patrol officers showed to bring this incident to an almost immediate resolution,” Knoxville Police Department (KPD) Chief of Police Paul Noel said in a Tuesday statement. “I am also thankful for the bystanders who jumped in to help when help was needed. People should feel and be safe in every public space in our city, and we will respond quickly to address any actions or behavior that compromises that sense of safety.”

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, KPD officers responded to reports of a woman who was randomly assaulted by an unknown man in Market Square.

ELIZA FLETCHER KIDNAPPING: TIMELINE OF THE MEMPHIS TEACHER’S ABDUCTION, MURDER

Multiple bystanders came to help the victim, who was able to escape Goins with minor injuries, according to police. Goins allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

MEMPHIS MOMS ON EDGE AFTER ELIZA FLETCHER AND TARGET ABDUCTIONS: ‘PEOPLE ARE RE-EVALUATING’

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Property Crimes Unit, patrol officers and the Sex Offender Registry Detail, were eventually able to identify Goins as a suspect in the alleged attack. Officials located the suspect at the Probation and Parole Board on Elm Street at around 10 a.m. and took him into custody.

Goins then admitted to the assault in an interview with investigators.

Goins admitted to the assault in an interview with VCU investigators. Charges are forthcoming for aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape. Additional charges are possible.

The alleged incident came a day after Memphis authorities located the body of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and mother of two, after she was kidnaped the morning of Sept. 2 while running along Central Avenue near the University of Memphis. Cleotha Henderson has been arrested and charged in her abduction and killing.

Another Memphis mother and her 1-year-old toddler were allegedly kidnaped from a Target store in broad daylight on Sept. 1.